MUMBAI Jan 2 Indian chana futures rose on Wednesday, tracking firm cues from the spot market on a pick-up in demand from millers though better output expectations and the likelihood of higher imports capped the gains.

* The most-active chana contract for January delivery on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was up 0.77 percent at 3,908 rupees per 100 kg as of 0837 GMT.

* "Demand has improved at these levels from millers. Prices may stay firm in the near term until local supplies from the new crop gains momentum," said Pramod Bansal, a trader from Indore, Madhya Pradesh.

* In the New Delhi spot market, chana rose 37.5 rupees to 3,975 rupees per 100 kg.

* India's efforts to encourage farmers to plant pulses, used in staple dishes like dal, will still leave output short of demand in the year to March 2013, a poll of importers and traders showed, pushing imports up 7 percent and adding to inflation.

* The first advance estimates from the farm ministry shows the output of kharif, or summer-sown pulses, could fall to 5.26 million tonnes from 6.16 million tonnes a year earlier. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Anand Basu)