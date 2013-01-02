MUMBAI Jan 2 Indian chana futures rose on
Wednesday, tracking firm cues from the spot market on a pick-up
in demand from millers though better output expectations and the
likelihood of higher imports capped the gains.
* The most-active chana contract for January delivery
on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was
up 0.77 percent at 3,908 rupees per 100 kg as of 0837 GMT.
* "Demand has improved at these levels from millers. Prices
may stay firm in the near term until local supplies from the new
crop gains momentum," said Pramod Bansal, a trader from Indore,
Madhya Pradesh.
* In the New Delhi spot market, chana rose 37.5 rupees to
3,975 rupees per 100 kg.
* India's efforts to encourage farmers to plant pulses, used
in staple dishes like dal, will still leave output short of
demand in the year to March 2013, a poll of importers and
traders showed, pushing imports up 7 percent and adding to
inflation.
* The first advance estimates from the farm ministry shows
the output of kharif, or summer-sown pulses, could fall to 5.26
million tonnes from 6.16 million tonnes a year earlier.
(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Anand Basu)