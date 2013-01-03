MUMBAI Jan 3 Indian chana futures fell on Thursday due to hopes of higher output and the likelihood of more imports.

* The most-active chana contract for January delivery on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was down 0.76 percent at 3,893 rupees per 100 kg as of 0841 GMT.

* "Given the overall deficient status of pulses, imports will be much larger," Kotak Commodities said in a research note.

* India's efforts to encourage farmers to plant pulses, used in staple dishes like dal, will still leave output short of demand in the year to March 2013, a poll of importers and traders showed, pushing imports up 7 percent and adding to inflation.

* In the New Delhi spot market, chana was steady at 4,000 rupees per 100 kg.

* The first advance estimates from the farm ministry shows the output of kharif, or summer-sown pulses, could fall to 5.26 million tonnes from 6.16 million tonnes a year earlier. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)