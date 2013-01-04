MUMBAI Jan 4 Indian chana futures edged down on
Friday as hopes of higher output and the likelihood of more
imports weighed on sentiment, but improved demand from millers
in the spot market supported.
* The most-active chana contract for January delivery
on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was
down 0.08 percent at 3,948 rupees per 100 kg, as of 0830 GMT.
* "Stocks are not much and we need to import more to meet
our domestic consumption. Output of summer-sown pulses is also
less," said Pramod Bansal, a trader from Indore, a key market in
Madhya Pradesh.
* India, the world's largest consumer and producer of
pulses, consumes around 20 million tonnes per year but produces
only 17-18 million tonnes.
* India's efforts to encourage farmers to plant pulses, used
in staple dishes like dal, will still leave output short of
demand in the year to March 2013, a poll of importers and
traders showed, pushing imports up 7 percent and adding to
inflation.
* In the New Delhi spot market, chana rose 25 rupees to
4,025 rupees per 100 kg.
* The first advance estimates from the farm ministry show
output of kharif, or summer-sown pulses, could fall to 5.26
million tonnes from 6.16 million tonnes a year earlier.
(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Sunil Nair)