MUMBAI Jan 4 Indian chana futures edged down on Friday as hopes of higher output and the likelihood of more imports weighed on sentiment, but improved demand from millers in the spot market supported.

* The most-active chana contract for January delivery on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was down 0.08 percent at 3,948 rupees per 100 kg, as of 0830 GMT.

* "Stocks are not much and we need to import more to meet our domestic consumption. Output of summer-sown pulses is also less," said Pramod Bansal, a trader from Indore, a key market in Madhya Pradesh.

* India, the world's largest consumer and producer of pulses, consumes around 20 million tonnes per year but produces only 17-18 million tonnes.

* India's efforts to encourage farmers to plant pulses, used in staple dishes like dal, will still leave output short of demand in the year to March 2013, a poll of importers and traders showed, pushing imports up 7 percent and adding to inflation.

* In the New Delhi spot market, chana rose 25 rupees to 4,025 rupees per 100 kg.

* The first advance estimates from the farm ministry show output of kharif, or summer-sown pulses, could fall to 5.26 million tonnes from 6.16 million tonnes a year earlier. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Sunil Nair)