MUMBAI Jan 7 Indian chana, or chickpea, futures
rose more than 2 percent on Monday, to hit its highest level in
two weeks owing to potential threat of crop damage in Rajasthan
and Madhya Pradesh, its major producers, due to cold wave
conditions.
* The most-active chana contract for January delivery
on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange
(NCDEX) was 2.13 percent higher at 4,020 rupees per 100 kg as of
0830 GMT, after hitting a high of 4,029 rupees, a level last
seen on Dec. 24.
* "Market expects there could be crop damage due to severe
cold wave conditions," said Shikha Mittal, an analyst with Karvy
Comtrade, adding chana may trade in the range of 3,970 rupees to
4,060 rupees.
* In the New Delhi spot market, chana rose 30.90 rupees to
3,980.90 rupees per 100 kg.
* The first advance estimates from the farm ministry show
the output of kharif, or summer-sown pulses, could fall to 5.26
million tonnes from 6.16 million tonnes a year earlier.
* India's efforts to encourage farmers to plant pulses, used
in staple dishes like dal, will still leave output short of
demand in the year to March 2013, a poll of importers and
traders showed, pushing imports up 7 percent and adding to
inflation.
