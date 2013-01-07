MUMBAI Jan 7 Indian chana, or chickpea, futures rose more than 2 percent on Monday, to hit its highest level in two weeks owing to potential threat of crop damage in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, its major producers, due to cold wave conditions.

* The most-active chana contract for January delivery on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was 2.13 percent higher at 4,020 rupees per 100 kg as of 0830 GMT, after hitting a high of 4,029 rupees, a level last seen on Dec. 24.

* "Market expects there could be crop damage due to severe cold wave conditions," said Shikha Mittal, an analyst with Karvy Comtrade, adding chana may trade in the range of 3,970 rupees to 4,060 rupees.

* In the New Delhi spot market, chana rose 30.90 rupees to 3,980.90 rupees per 100 kg.

* The first advance estimates from the farm ministry show the output of kharif, or summer-sown pulses, could fall to 5.26 million tonnes from 6.16 million tonnes a year earlier.

* India's efforts to encourage farmers to plant pulses, used in staple dishes like dal, will still leave output short of demand in the year to March 2013, a poll of importers and traders showed, pushing imports up 7 percent and adding to inflation. (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by G.Ram Mohan)