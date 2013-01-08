MUMBAI Jan 8 Indian chana futures fell on Tuesday as fresh supplies from parts of Southern India started arriving and as hopes of better production and the likelihood of higher imports outweighed concerns that the cold wave in Rajasthan could hit the yield.

* The most-active chana contract for April delivery on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was 0.67 percent lower at 3,583 rupees per 100 kg as of 0829 GMT.

* "Arrivals from the new crop have started from Southern India and March-April would see the peak arrivals," said Shikha Mittal, an analyst with Karvy Comtrade.

* If the cold wave condition prevailed for more than a fortnight it would hit the yield of the crop, said Mittal.

* In the New Delhi spot market chana, or chickpea, rose 27 rupees to 4,014 rupees per 100 kg.

* The first advance estimates by the farm ministry show the output of kharif, or summer-sown pulses, could fall to 5.26 million tonnes from 6.16 million tonnes a year earlier.

* India's efforts to encourage farmers to plant pulses, used in staple dishes like dal, will still leave output short of demand in the year to March 2013, a poll of importers and traders showed. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Jijo Jacob)