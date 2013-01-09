MUMBAI Jan 9 Indian chana futures were up on Wednesday on short-covering tracking good demand from millers in spot markets though fresh supplies from parts of Southern India and hopes of better production kept the upside limited.

* The most-active chana contract for April delivery on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was 0.45 percent higher at 3,586 rupees per 100 kg as of 0834 GMT. It fell 1.03 percent in the previous trade.

* "Short-covering is seen in chana futures but overall trend is still weak because of expectations of higher production. The April contract may test resistance at 3,620 rupees," said Chowda Reddy, a senior analyst at JRG Wealth Management.

* In the New Delhi spot market chana, or chickpea, rose 35.5 rupees to 4,042.5 rupees per 100 kg.

* The first advance estimates by the farm ministry show the output of kharif, or summer-sown pulses, could fall to 5.26 million tonnes from 6.16 million tonnes a year earlier.

* India's efforts to encourage farmers to plant pulses, used in staple dishes like dal, will still leave output short of demand in the year to March 2013, a poll of importers and traders showed. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by G.Ram Mohan)