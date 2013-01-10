MUMBAI Jan 10 Indian chana futures fell on Thursday on fresh supplies from parts of southern India, expectations of better output and likelihood of higher imports due to low stocks and a drop in kharif output.

* The most-active chana contract for April delivery on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was 0.48 percent lower at 3,557 rupees per 100 kg as of 0844 GMT.

* "Overall chana production is expected to remain higher this year but cold wave in some parts may hit yields," said Nitin Taori, a trader from Khamgaon in Maharashtra.

* In the New Delhi spot market, chana, or chickpea, fell 9 rupees to 4,034 rupees per 100 kg.

* India's efforts to encourage farmers to plant pulses, used in staple dishes like dal, will still leave output short of demand in the year to March 2013, a poll of importers and traders showed.

* The first advance estimates by the farm ministry show the output of kharif, or summer-sown pulses, could fall to 5.26 million tonnes from 6.16 million tonnes a year earlier. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)