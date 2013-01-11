MUMBAI Jan 11 Indian chana futures hit a
contract low on Friday as new season arrivals from parts of
southern India and expectations of higher imports weighed on
sentiment.
* As of 0903 GMT, the most-active chana contract for April
delivery on the National Commodity and Derivatives
Exchange (NCDEX) was 0.88 percent lower at 3,501 rupees per 100
kg, after hitting a contract low of 3,488 rupees earlier in the
day.
* "Chana prices can fall further because fresh supplies have
started from Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh and would improve
gradually," said Badruddin Khan, associate vice president of
research at Indiabulls Commodities.
* In the New Delhi spot market, chana, or chickpea, fell 39
rupees to 4,000 rupees per 100 kg.
* India's efforts to encourage farmers to plant pulses, used
in staple dishes like dal, will still leave output short of
demand in the year to March 2013, a poll of importers and
traders showed.
* The first advance estimates by the farm ministry show the
output of kharif, or summer-sown pulses, could fall to 5.26
million tonnes from 6.16 million tonnes a year earlier.
(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)