MUMBAI Jan 11 Indian chana futures hit a contract low on Friday as new season arrivals from parts of southern India and expectations of higher imports weighed on sentiment.

* As of 0903 GMT, the most-active chana contract for April delivery on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was 0.88 percent lower at 3,501 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting a contract low of 3,488 rupees earlier in the day.

* "Chana prices can fall further because fresh supplies have started from Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh and would improve gradually," said Badruddin Khan, associate vice president of research at Indiabulls Commodities.

* In the New Delhi spot market, chana, or chickpea, fell 39 rupees to 4,000 rupees per 100 kg.

* India's efforts to encourage farmers to plant pulses, used in staple dishes like dal, will still leave output short of demand in the year to March 2013, a poll of importers and traders showed.

* The first advance estimates by the farm ministry show the output of kharif, or summer-sown pulses, could fall to 5.26 million tonnes from 6.16 million tonnes a year earlier. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)