MUMBAI Jan 14 Indian chana futures hit a contract low on Monday due to new season arrivals from parts of southern India and expectations of better output and higher imports.

* As of 0847 GMT, the most-active chana contract for April delivery on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was 0.91 percent lower at 3,493 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting a contract low of 3,485 rupees earlier in the day.

* "Production is expected to be higher because the area under chana has increased. Demand from local buyers is also not supportive," said Chowda Reddy, a senior analyst at JRG Wealth Management.

* In the New Delhi spot market, chana, or chickpea, fell 21.5 rupees to 3,981 rupees per 100 kg.

* The NCDEX has increased the pre expiry margin in the January contract from 3 percent to 7 percent for the last five trading sessions on a daily basis on both buy and sell sides, it said in a statement on its website.

* India's efforts to encourage farmers to plant pulses, used in staple dishes like dal, will still leave output short of demand in the year to March 2013, a poll of importers and traders showed.

* The first advance estimates by the farm ministry show the output of kharif, or summer-sown pulses, could fall to 5.26 million tonnes from 6.16 million tonnes a year earlier. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)