MUMBAI Jan 14 Indian chana futures hit a
contract low on Monday due to new season arrivals from parts of
southern India and expectations of better output and higher
imports.
* As of 0847 GMT, the most-active chana contract for April
delivery on the National Commodity and Derivatives
Exchange (NCDEX) was 0.91 percent lower at 3,493 rupees per 100
kg, after hitting a contract low of 3,485 rupees earlier in the
day.
* "Production is expected to be higher because the area
under chana has increased. Demand from local buyers is also not
supportive," said Chowda Reddy, a senior analyst at JRG Wealth
Management.
* In the New Delhi spot market, chana, or chickpea, fell
21.5 rupees to 3,981 rupees per 100 kg.
* The NCDEX has increased the pre expiry margin in the
January contract from 3 percent to 7 percent for the last five
trading sessions on a daily basis on both buy and sell sides, it
said in a statement on its website.
* India's efforts to encourage farmers to plant pulses, used
in staple dishes like dal, will still leave output short of
demand in the year to March 2013, a poll of importers and
traders showed.
* The first advance estimates by the farm ministry show the
output of kharif, or summer-sown pulses, could fall to 5.26
million tonnes from 6.16 million tonnes a year earlier.
(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)