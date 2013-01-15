MUMBAI Jan 15 Indian chana futures bounced back
from a contract low hit early on Tuesday on short-covering,
though supplies from the new season crop and expectations of
higher output capped the gains.
* Arrivals from the new season crop have started from parts
of south India.
* As of 0700 GMT, the most-active chana contract for April
delivery on the National Commodity and Derivatives
Exchange (NCDEX) was 0.37 percent higher at 3,503 rupees per 100
kg, after hitting a contract low of 3,475 rupees earlier in the
day.
* "Some short-covering is seen in chana futures but trend is
still weak because of higher acreage and fresh supplies.
Supplies from various origins would increase gradually in coming
weeks," said Vedika Narvekar, a senior analyst with Angel
Commodities Broking.
* In the New Delhi spot market, chana, or chickpea, fell 28
rupees to 3,954 rupees per 100 kg.
* India's efforts to encourage farmers to plant pulses, used
in staple dishes like dal, will still leave output short of
demand in the year to March 2013, a poll of importers and
traders showed.
* The first advance estimates by the farm ministry show the
output of kharif, or summer-sown pulses, could fall to 5.26
million tonnes from 6.16 million tonnes a year earlier.
