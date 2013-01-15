MUMBAI Jan 15 Indian chana futures bounced back from a contract low hit early on Tuesday on short-covering, though supplies from the new season crop and expectations of higher output capped the gains.

* Arrivals from the new season crop have started from parts of south India.

* As of 0700 GMT, the most-active chana contract for April delivery on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was 0.37 percent higher at 3,503 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting a contract low of 3,475 rupees earlier in the day.

* "Some short-covering is seen in chana futures but trend is still weak because of higher acreage and fresh supplies. Supplies from various origins would increase gradually in coming weeks," said Vedika Narvekar, a senior analyst with Angel Commodities Broking.

* In the New Delhi spot market, chana, or chickpea, fell 28 rupees to 3,954 rupees per 100 kg.

* India's efforts to encourage farmers to plant pulses, used in staple dishes like dal, will still leave output short of demand in the year to March 2013, a poll of importers and traders showed.

* The first advance estimates by the farm ministry show the output of kharif, or summer-sown pulses, could fall to 5.26 million tonnes from 6.16 million tonnes a year earlier. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Sunil Nair)