MUMBAI Jan 16 Indian chana futures were steady on Wednesday, recovering due to short-covering from an initial fall, though a drop in local demand amid new season supplies and concerns over higher imports weighed on sentiment.

* Arrivals from the new season crop have started from Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Maharashtra, while supplies from other destinations are expected in the coming days.

* As of 0852 GMT, the most-active chana contract for April delivery on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was steady at 3,504 rupees per 100 kg. It hit a contract low of 3,475 rupees on Tuesday.

* "New season arrivals have started and would improve further in the coming days. Demand is also not supportive as everyone is expecting a further fall in prices with the improvement in supplies," said Anand Sarwade, a trader in Gadag, Karnataka.

* In the New Delhi spot market, chana, or chickpea, fell 47 rupees to 3,900 rupees per 100 kg.

* India's efforts to encourage farmers to plant pulses, used in staple dishes like dal, will still leave output short of demand in the year to March 2013, a poll of importers and traders showed.

* The first advance estimates by the farm ministry show the output of kharif, or summer-sown pulses, could fall to 5.26 million tonnes from 6.16 million tonnes a year earlier. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)