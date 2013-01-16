MUMBAI Jan 16 Indian chana futures were steady
on Wednesday, recovering due to short-covering from an initial
fall, though a drop in local demand amid new season supplies and
concerns over higher imports weighed on sentiment.
* Arrivals from the new season crop have started from Andhra
Pradesh, Karnataka and Maharashtra, while supplies from other
destinations are expected in the coming days.
* As of 0852 GMT, the most-active chana contract for April
delivery on the National Commodity and Derivatives
Exchange (NCDEX) was steady at 3,504 rupees per 100 kg. It hit a
contract low of 3,475 rupees on Tuesday.
* "New season arrivals have started and would improve
further in the coming days. Demand is also not supportive as
everyone is expecting a further fall in prices with the
improvement in supplies," said Anand Sarwade, a trader in Gadag,
Karnataka.
* In the New Delhi spot market, chana, or chickpea, fell 47
rupees to 3,900 rupees per 100 kg.
* India's efforts to encourage farmers to plant pulses, used
in staple dishes like dal, will still leave output short of
demand in the year to March 2013, a poll of importers and
traders showed.
* The first advance estimates by the farm ministry show the
output of kharif, or summer-sown pulses, could fall to 5.26
million tonnes from 6.16 million tonnes a year earlier.
(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)