MUMBAI Jan 17 Indian chana futures edged up on Thursday, tracking a pick-up in spot demand after a recent fall in prices, but hopes of a higher output and new season supplies capped the gains.

* Arrivals from the new season crop have started from Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Maharashtra, while supplies from other destinations are expected in the coming days.

* As of 0708 GMT, the most-active chana contract for April delivery on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) edged up 0.29 percent at 3,502 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Millers were little active today at these prices but any sharp gains are unlikely because production estimates are high and fresh supplies have also started arriving in the markets," said Pramod Bansal, a trader from Indore, Madhya Pradesh.

* In the New Delhi spot market, chana, or chickpea, rose 13 rupees to 3,913 rupees per 100 kg.

* India's efforts to encourage farmers to plant pulses, used in staple dishes like dal, will still leave output short of demand in the year to March 2013, a poll of importers and traders showed.

* The first advance estimates by the farm ministry show the output of kharif, or summer-sown pulses, could fall to 5.26 million tonnes from 6.16 million tonnes a year earlier. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Anand Basu)