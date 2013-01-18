MUMBAI Jan 18 Indian chana futures edged up on
Friday on short-covering, supported by some improvement in spot
demand though hopes of a higher output and new season supplies
capped the gains.
* Arrivals from the new season crop have started from Andhra
Pradesh, Karnataka and Maharashtra, while supplies from other
destinations are expected in the coming days.
* As of 0755 GMT, the most-active chana contract for April
delivery on the National Commodity and Derivatives
Exchange (NCDEX) was up 0.09 percent at 3,528 rupees per 100 kg.
* "Short-covering is seen at lower levels but any sharp
gains are unlikely because the trend is still weak on
expectations of higher production," said Chowda Reddy, a senior
analyst at JRG Wealth Management.
* Reddy expects the April contract to test resistance at
3,565 rupees.
* In the New Delhi spot market, chana, or chickpea, rose 14
rupees to 3,914 rupees per 100 kg.
* India's efforts to encourage farmers to plant pulses, used
in staple dishes like dal, will still leave output short of
demand in the year to March 2013, a poll of importers and
traders showed.
* The first advance estimates by the farm ministry show the
output of kharif, or summer-sown pulses, could fall to 5.26
million tonnes from 6.16 million tonnes a year earlier.
(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)