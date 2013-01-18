MUMBAI Jan 18 Indian chana futures edged up on Friday on short-covering, supported by some improvement in spot demand though hopes of a higher output and new season supplies capped the gains.

* Arrivals from the new season crop have started from Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Maharashtra, while supplies from other destinations are expected in the coming days.

* As of 0755 GMT, the most-active chana contract for April delivery on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was up 0.09 percent at 3,528 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Short-covering is seen at lower levels but any sharp gains are unlikely because the trend is still weak on expectations of higher production," said Chowda Reddy, a senior analyst at JRG Wealth Management.

* Reddy expects the April contract to test resistance at 3,565 rupees.

* In the New Delhi spot market, chana, or chickpea, rose 14 rupees to 3,914 rupees per 100 kg.

* India's efforts to encourage farmers to plant pulses, used in staple dishes like dal, will still leave output short of demand in the year to March 2013, a poll of importers and traders showed.

* The first advance estimates by the farm ministry show the output of kharif, or summer-sown pulses, could fall to 5.26 million tonnes from 6.16 million tonnes a year earlier. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)