MUMBAI Jan 21 Indian chana futures rose on Monday on fears of crop damage due to frost and cold wave conditions in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan and on a pick-up in local demand although new season supplies limited the gains.

* Arrivals from the new season crop have started from Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Maharashtra. Supplies from other places are expected in the coming days.

* As of 0920 GMT, the most-active chana contract for April delivery on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was up 0.70 percent at 3,585 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Frost and excessive cold wave conditions are harmful for the chana crop. If these conditions prevail for another fortnight, we may see crop damage," said Vedika Narvekar, a senior analyst at Angel Commodities.

* In the New Delhi spot market, chana, or chickpea, rose 27 rupees to 3,939 rupees per 100 kg.

* India's efforts to encourage farmers to plant pulses, used in staple dishes like dal, will still leave output short of demand in the year to March 2013, a poll of importers and traders showed.

* The first advance estimates by the farm ministry show the output of kharif, or summer-sown pulses, could fall to 5.26 million tonnes from 6.16 million tonnes a year earlier. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)