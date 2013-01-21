MUMBAI Jan 21 Indian chana futures rose on
Monday on fears of crop damage due to frost and cold wave
conditions in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan and on a pick-up in
local demand although new season supplies limited the gains.
* Arrivals from the new season crop have started from Andhra
Pradesh, Karnataka and Maharashtra. Supplies from other places
are expected in the coming days.
* As of 0920 GMT, the most-active chana contract for April
delivery on the National Commodity and Derivatives
Exchange (NCDEX) was up 0.70 percent at 3,585 rupees per 100 kg.
* "Frost and excessive cold wave conditions are harmful for
the chana crop. If these conditions prevail for another
fortnight, we may see crop damage," said Vedika Narvekar, a
senior analyst at Angel Commodities.
* In the New Delhi spot market, chana, or chickpea, rose 27
rupees to 3,939 rupees per 100 kg.
* India's efforts to encourage farmers to plant pulses, used
in staple dishes like dal, will still leave output short of
demand in the year to March 2013, a poll of importers and
traders showed.
* The first advance estimates by the farm ministry show the
output of kharif, or summer-sown pulses, could fall to 5.26
million tonnes from 6.16 million tonnes a year earlier.
(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)