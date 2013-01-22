MUMBAI Jan 22 Indian chana futures were steady
on Tuesday as higher area under cultivation and supplies from
the new season crop were offset by fears of crop damage due to
frost in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan.
* Arrivals from the new season crop have started from Andhra
Pradesh, Karnataka and Maharashtra. Supplies from other places
are expected in the coming days.
* As of 0842 GMT, the most-active chana contract for April
delivery on the National Commodity and Derivatives
Exchange (NCDEX) edged down 0.06 percent at 3,574 rupees per 100
kg.
* "The area sown under rabi pulses have risen above area
sown last year but there are doubts on gain in crop size given
severe cold wave in north India may impact productivity," Kotak
Commodities said in a research note.
* In the New Delhi spot market, chana, or chickpea, was
almost steady at 3,937.5 rupees per 100 kg.
* India's efforts to encourage farmers to plant pulses, used
in staple dishes like dal, will still leave output short of
demand in the year to March 2013, a poll of importers and
traders showed.
* The first advance estimates by the farm ministry show the
output of kharif, or summer-sown pulses, could fall to 5.26
million tonnes from 6.16 million tonnes a year earlier.
(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Sunil Nair)