MUMBAI Jan 23 Indian chana futures rose on Wednesday on concerns over the yield of the crop due to cold wave, but higher area under cultivation and supplies from the new season crop restricted the upside.

* Frost and cold wave conditions in leading cultivating states such as Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan are expected to hit the yield of the crop, analysts and traders said.

* Arrivals from the new season crop have started from Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Maharashtra. Supplies from other places are expected in the coming days.

* As of 0926 GMT, the most-active chana contract for April delivery on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was up 0.67 percent at 3,591 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Some recovery is seen in chana futures but overall trend is still weak. The April contract is expected to test resistance at 3,610 rupees," said Chowda Reddy, a senior analyst at JRG Wealth Management.

* In the New Delhi spot market, chana, or chickpea, edged down 5 rupees to 3,932 rupees per 100 kg.

* India's efforts to encourage farmers to plant pulses, used in staple dishes like dal, will still leave output short of demand in the year to March 2013, a poll of importers and traders showed.

* The first advance estimates by the farm ministry show the output of kharif, or summer-sown pulses, could fall to 5.3 million tonnes from 6.2 million tonnes a year earlier. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Anand Basu)