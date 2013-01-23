MUMBAI Jan 23 Indian chana futures rose on
Wednesday on concerns over the yield of the crop due to cold
wave, but higher area under cultivation and supplies from the
new season crop restricted the upside.
* Frost and cold wave conditions in leading cultivating
states such as Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan are expected to hit
the yield of the crop, analysts and traders said.
* Arrivals from the new season crop have started from Andhra
Pradesh, Karnataka and Maharashtra. Supplies from other places
are expected in the coming days.
* As of 0926 GMT, the most-active chana contract for April
delivery on the National Commodity and Derivatives
Exchange was up 0.67 percent at 3,591 rupees per 100 kg.
* "Some recovery is seen in chana futures but overall trend
is still weak. The April contract is expected to test resistance
at 3,610 rupees," said Chowda Reddy, a senior analyst at JRG
Wealth Management.
* In the New Delhi spot market, chana, or chickpea, edged
down 5 rupees to 3,932 rupees per 100 kg.
* India's efforts to encourage farmers to plant pulses, used
in staple dishes like dal, will still leave output short of
demand in the year to March 2013, a poll of importers and
traders showed.
* The first advance estimates by the farm ministry show the
output of kharif, or summer-sown pulses, could fall to 5.3
million tonnes from 6.2 million tonnes a year earlier.
