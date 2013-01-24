MUMBAI Jan 24 Indian chana futures rose on Thursday to their highest in two weeks on good demand in spot markets and concerns that rainfall in some producing states could delay supplies from the new season crop.

* As of 0934 GMT, the most-active chana contract for April delivery on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was up 0.56 percent at 3,615 rupees per 100 kg, after rising to 3,620 rupees.

* "Some parts of central and northern India received rainfall last week. This can delay maturing of the crop and subsequently supplies," said Badruddin Khan, associate vice-president of research at Indiabulls Commodities Ltd.

* Madhya Pradesh, the biggest chana producer in the country, received rainfall on Wednesday and could get more in the next three days, the weather department said on Thursday. Higher rainfall can hurt yields, traders said.

* In the New Delhi spot market, chana, or chickpea, rose 21 rupees to 3,946 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)