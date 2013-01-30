MUMBAI Jan 30 Indian chana futures were treading water on Wednesday as firmness in prices of summer-sown pulses outweighed rising supplies of chana from the new season crop.

* As of 0852 GMT, the most-active chana contract for April delivery on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was down 0.06 percent at 3,548 rupees per 100 kg.

* "The supply situation is becoming comfortable. In many spot markets supplies are coming from the new season crop. In short to medium term prices will remain under pressure due to rising supplies," said a senior analyst with JRG Wealth Management.

* The first advance estimates from the farm ministry show the output of kharif, or summer-sown pulses, could fall to 5.26 million tonnes from 6.16 million tonnes a year earlier.

* In the New Delhi spot market, chana, or chickpea, dropped by 31 rupees to 3,890 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)