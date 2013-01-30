MUMBAI Jan 30 Indian chana futures were
treading water on Wednesday as firmness in prices of summer-sown
pulses outweighed rising supplies of chana from the new season
crop.
* As of 0852 GMT, the most-active chana contract for April
delivery on the National Commodity and Derivatives
Exchange was down 0.06 percent at 3,548 rupees per 100 kg.
* "The supply situation is becoming comfortable. In many
spot markets supplies are coming from the new season crop. In
short to medium term prices will remain under pressure due to
rising supplies," said a senior analyst with JRG Wealth
Management.
* The first advance estimates from the farm ministry show
the output of kharif, or summer-sown pulses, could fall to 5.26
million tonnes from 6.16 million tonnes a year earlier.
* In the New Delhi spot market, chana, or chickpea, dropped
by 31 rupees to 3,890 rupees per 100 kg.
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)