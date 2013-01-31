MUMBAI Jan 31 Indian chana futures were steady on Thursday as concerns over yields in north India due to cold weather outweighed rising supplies from the new season crop in the South.

* As of 0803 GMT, the most-active chana contract for April delivery on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was down 0.11 percent at 3,536 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Supplies from the new season crop have started in southern India. Anticipating a bumper crop, prices have corrected, but now there are concerns that frost conditions in Rajasthan could affect yields," said a senior analyst with Angel Commodities Broking.

* In the New Delhi spot market, chana, or chickpea, dropped by 49 rupees to 3,818 rupees per 100 kg.

* The first advance estimates from the farm ministry show the output of kharif, or summer-sown pulses, could fall to 5.26 million tonnes from 6.16 million tonnes a year earlier. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)