MUMBAI Jan 31 Indian chana futures were steady
on Thursday as concerns over yields in north India due to cold
weather outweighed rising supplies from the new season crop in
the South.
* As of 0803 GMT, the most-active chana contract for April
delivery on the National Commodity and Derivatives
Exchange was down 0.11 percent at 3,536 rupees per 100 kg.
* "Supplies from the new season crop have started in
southern India. Anticipating a bumper crop, prices have
corrected, but now there are concerns that frost conditions in
Rajasthan could affect yields," said a senior analyst with Angel
Commodities Broking.
* In the New Delhi spot market, chana, or chickpea, dropped
by 49 rupees to 3,818 rupees per 100 kg.
* The first advance estimates from the farm ministry show
the output of kharif, or summer-sown pulses, could fall to 5.26
million tonnes from 6.16 million tonnes a year earlier.
