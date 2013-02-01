MUMBAI Feb 1 Indian chana futures fell more
than 1 percent on Friday to their lowest in over 11 months as
sluggish demand amid rising supplies prompted traders to
liquidate long positions.
* As of 0948 GMT, the most-active chana contract for April
delivery on the National Commodity and Derivatives
Exchange was down 1.44 percent at 3,499 rupees per 100 kg, after
falling to 3,496 rupees earlier in the day.
* "Expecting bumper crop traders are liquidating old stocks,
but demand is weak. In such situation, fresh supplies are
putting further downward pressure on prices," said a dealer
based in Indore, Madhya Pradesh.
* Supplies from new season crop have started in Andhra
Pradesh, Karnataka and Maharashtra and they are likely to rise
in the coming weeks, dealers said.
* In the New Delhi spot market, chana, or chickpea, dropped
by 16 rupees to 3,792 rupees per 100 kg.
* The first advance estimates from the farm ministry show
the output of kharif, or summer-sown pulses, could fall to 5.26
million tonnes from 6.16 million tonnes a year earlier.
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Anand Basu)