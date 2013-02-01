MUMBAI Feb 1 Indian chana futures fell more than 1 percent on Friday to their lowest in over 11 months as sluggish demand amid rising supplies prompted traders to liquidate long positions.

* As of 0948 GMT, the most-active chana contract for April delivery on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was down 1.44 percent at 3,499 rupees per 100 kg, after falling to 3,496 rupees earlier in the day.

* "Expecting bumper crop traders are liquidating old stocks, but demand is weak. In such situation, fresh supplies are putting further downward pressure on prices," said a dealer based in Indore, Madhya Pradesh.

* Supplies from new season crop have started in Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Maharashtra and they are likely to rise in the coming weeks, dealers said.

* In the New Delhi spot market, chana, or chickpea, dropped by 16 rupees to 3,792 rupees per 100 kg.

* The first advance estimates from the farm ministry show the output of kharif, or summer-sown pulses, could fall to 5.26 million tonnes from 6.16 million tonnes a year earlier. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Anand Basu)