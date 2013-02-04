BRIEF-Bank of Baroda seeks members' nod to raise additional capital worth up to 60 bln rupees
* Seeks members' nod to raise additional capital worth up to INR 60 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MUMBAI Feb 4 Indian chana futures fell to a contract low on Monday due to rising supplies from the new season crop amid weak demand from millers.
* As of 0916 GMT, the most-active chana contract for April delivery on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was 0.95 percent down at 3,447 rupees per 100 kg, a contract low.
* "Fresh arrivals have started from Maharashtra and would increase in the coming days from other states also. Chana prices are expected to remain under pressure in the short-term," said Chowda Reddy, a senior analyst at JRG Wealth Management.
* New season supplies have started coming in from Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Maharashtra and are likely to rise in the coming weeks, dealers said.
* In the New Delhi spot market, chana, or chickpea, dropped by 68 rupees to 3,573 rupees per 100 kg.
* The first advance estimates from the farm ministry show the output of kharif, or summer-sown pulses, could fall to 5.26 million tonnes from 6.16 million tonnes a year earlier. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
June 1 The Reserve Bank of India said on Thursday it accepted all three bids for 17.50 billion rupees ($271.47 million) at its one-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. REPO DATE BIDS BIDS FIXED RECEIVE ACCEPTED RATE D No. AMT (bln No. AMT (bln (%)