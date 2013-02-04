MUMBAI Feb 4 Indian chana futures fell to a contract low on Monday due to rising supplies from the new season crop amid weak demand from millers.

* As of 0916 GMT, the most-active chana contract for April delivery on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was 0.95 percent down at 3,447 rupees per 100 kg, a contract low.

* "Fresh arrivals have started from Maharashtra and would increase in the coming days from other states also. Chana prices are expected to remain under pressure in the short-term," said Chowda Reddy, a senior analyst at JRG Wealth Management.

* New season supplies have started coming in from Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Maharashtra and are likely to rise in the coming weeks, dealers said.

* In the New Delhi spot market, chana, or chickpea, dropped by 68 rupees to 3,573 rupees per 100 kg.

* The first advance estimates from the farm ministry show the output of kharif, or summer-sown pulses, could fall to 5.26 million tonnes from 6.16 million tonnes a year earlier. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)