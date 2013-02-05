MUMBAI Feb 5 Indian chana futures hit a fresh contract low on Tuesday as subdued demand from local buyers and fresh supplies from the new season crop weighed on sentiment.

* As of 0931 GMT, the most-active chana contract for April delivery on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was 0.46 percent down at 3,431 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting a contract low of 3,429 rupees.

* "Buyers are staying away from the market on expectations of a further fall in prices. Fresh supplies have started and would improve further," said Nitin Taori, a trader from Khamgaon, Maharashtra.

* New season supplies have started coming in from Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Maharashtra and are likely to rise in the coming weeks, dealers said.

* In the New Delhi spot market, chana, or chickpea, dropped by 41 rupees to 3,534 rupees per 100 kg.

* The first advance estimates from the agriculture ministry show the output of kharif, or summer-sown pulses, could fall to 5.26 million tonnes from 6.16 million tonnes a year earlier. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)