MUMBAI Feb 5 Indian chana futures hit a fresh
contract low on Tuesday as subdued demand from local buyers and
fresh supplies from the new season crop weighed on sentiment.
* As of 0931 GMT, the most-active chana contract for April
delivery on the National Commodity and Derivatives
Exchange was 0.46 percent down at 3,431 rupees per 100 kg, after
hitting a contract low of 3,429 rupees.
* "Buyers are staying away from the market on expectations
of a further fall in prices. Fresh supplies have started and
would improve further," said Nitin Taori, a trader from
Khamgaon, Maharashtra.
* New season supplies have started coming in from Andhra
Pradesh, Karnataka, Maharashtra and are likely to rise in the
coming weeks, dealers said.
* In the New Delhi spot market, chana, or chickpea, dropped
by 41 rupees to 3,534 rupees per 100 kg.
* The first advance estimates from the agriculture ministry
show the output of kharif, or summer-sown pulses, could fall to
5.26 million tonnes from 6.16 million tonnes a year earlier.
