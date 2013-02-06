MUMBAI Feb 6 Indian chana futures were down
after hitting a fresh contract low on Wednesday, in step with a
weak spot market, as supplies came in from the new season crop.
* As of 0707 GMT, the most-active chana contract for April
delivery on the National Commodity and Derivatives
Exchange was 0.91 percent down at 3,379 rupees per 100 kg, after
hitting a contract low of 3,366 rupees.
* "The trend is down because supplies are increasing from
South India and Maharashtra. Overall production is also expected
to be higher," said Shikha Mittal, an analyst at Karvy Comtrade.
* New season supplies have started coming in from Andhra
Pradesh, Karnataka, Maharashtra and are likely to rise in the
coming weeks, dealers said.
* In the New Delhi spot market, chana, or chickpea, dropped
by 52 rupees to 3,468 rupees per 100 kg.
* The first advance estimates from the agriculture ministry
show the output of kharif, or summer-sown, pulses could fall to
5.26 million tonnes from 6.16 million tonnes a year earlier.
(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)