MUMBAI Feb 6 Indian chana futures were down after hitting a fresh contract low on Wednesday, in step with a weak spot market, as supplies came in from the new season crop.

* As of 0707 GMT, the most-active chana contract for April delivery on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was 0.91 percent down at 3,379 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting a contract low of 3,366 rupees.

* "The trend is down because supplies are increasing from South India and Maharashtra. Overall production is also expected to be higher," said Shikha Mittal, an analyst at Karvy Comtrade.

* New season supplies have started coming in from Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Maharashtra and are likely to rise in the coming weeks, dealers said.

* In the New Delhi spot market, chana, or chickpea, dropped by 52 rupees to 3,468 rupees per 100 kg.

* The first advance estimates from the agriculture ministry show the output of kharif, or summer-sown, pulses could fall to 5.26 million tonnes from 6.16 million tonnes a year earlier. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)