MUMBAI Feb 7 Indian chana futures edged down in thin trade on Thursday on expectations of higher output and fresh supplies from the new season crop, though some demand from local traders in the spot market restricted the downside.

* As of 0854 GMT, the most-active chana contract for April delivery on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was down 0.18 percent at 3,380 rupees per 100 kg. It hit a contract low of 3,364 rupees on Wednesday.

* "Arrivals from the new season crop have started coming and will increase gradually. The April contract may fall to 3,350 rupees," said Chowda Reddy, a senior analyst at JRG Wealth Management.

* New season supplies have started coming in from Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Maharashtra and are likely to rise in the coming weeks, dealers said.

* In the New Delhi spot market, chana, or chickpea, rose by 48 rupees to 3,500 rupees per 100 kg.

* The first advance estimates from the agriculture ministry show the output of kharif, or summer-sown, pulses could fall to 5.26 million tonnes from 6.16 million tonnes a year earlier. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Sunil Nair)