MUMBAI Feb 8 Indian chana futures were down on
Friday due to expectations of a rise in output, likelihood of
higher imports and fresh supplies from the new season crop.
* As of 0918 GMT, the most-active chana contract for April
delivery on the National Commodity and Derivatives
Exchange was down 0.18 percent at 3,397 rupees per 100 kg. It
hit a contract low of 3,364 rupees on Wednesday.
* Expectations of a higher output due to expanded area under
cultivation are keeping chana prices under pressure," said an
analyst from Kotak Commodities.
* The new season supplies have started coming in from Andhra
Pradesh, Karnataka, Maharashtra and are likely to rise in the
coming weeks, dealers said.
* Traders and analysts expect chana prices to remain under
pressure in the short term due to arrivals from the new season
crop.
* In the New Delhi spot market, chana, or chickpea, rose by
23 rupees to 3,523 rupees per 100 kg on some fresh buying at
lower levels.
