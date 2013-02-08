MUMBAI Feb 8 Indian chana futures were down on Friday due to expectations of a rise in output, likelihood of higher imports and fresh supplies from the new season crop.

* As of 0918 GMT, the most-active chana contract for April delivery on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was down 0.18 percent at 3,397 rupees per 100 kg. It hit a contract low of 3,364 rupees on Wednesday.

* Expectations of a higher output due to expanded area under cultivation are keeping chana prices under pressure," said an analyst from Kotak Commodities.

* The new season supplies have started coming in from Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Maharashtra and are likely to rise in the coming weeks, dealers said.

* Traders and analysts expect chana prices to remain under pressure in the short term due to arrivals from the new season crop.

* In the New Delhi spot market, chana, or chickpea, rose by 23 rupees to 3,523 rupees per 100 kg on some fresh buying at lower levels. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)