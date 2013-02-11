MUMBAI Feb 11 Indian chana futures fell on Monday due to fresh supplies from the new season crop amid weak domestic demand while expectations of a rise in output also weighed on sentiment.

* As of 0820 GMT, the most-active chana contract for April delivery on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was down 0.79 percent at 3,399 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Arrivals from the new crop have started in the local market and are increasing everyday. Overall trend looks down because of supplies and weak demand," said Badruddin Khan, associate vice-president of research at Indiabulls Commodities Ltd.

* The new season supplies have started coming in from Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Maharashtra and are likely to rise in the coming weeks, dealers said.

* Traders and analysts expect chana prices to remain under pressure in the short term due to arrivals from the new season crop.

* Khan expects chana April contract to fall by another 100 rupees per 100 kg from the current prices.

* In the New Delhi spot market, chana, or chickpea, fell by 31 rupees to 3,578 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Anand Basu)