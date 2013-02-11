MUMBAI Feb 11 Indian chana futures fell on
Monday due to fresh supplies from the new season crop amid weak
domestic demand while expectations of a rise in output also
weighed on sentiment.
* As of 0820 GMT, the most-active chana contract for April
delivery on the National Commodity and Derivatives
Exchange was down 0.79 percent at 3,399 rupees per 100 kg.
* "Arrivals from the new crop have started in the local
market and are increasing everyday. Overall trend looks down
because of supplies and weak demand," said Badruddin Khan,
associate vice-president of research at Indiabulls Commodities
Ltd.
* The new season supplies have started coming in from Andhra
Pradesh, Karnataka, Maharashtra and are likely to rise in the
coming weeks, dealers said.
* Traders and analysts expect chana prices to remain under
pressure in the short term due to arrivals from the new season
crop.
* Khan expects chana April contract to fall by another 100
rupees per 100 kg from the current prices.
* In the New Delhi spot market, chana, or chickpea, fell by
31 rupees to 3,578 rupees per 100 kg.
(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Anand Basu)