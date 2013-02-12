BRIEF-India's Cadila Healthcare says Zydus Cadila gets USFDA nod to market levofloxacin
* Says Zydus Cadila received final approval from USFDA to market levofloxacin injection
MUMBAI Feb 12 Indian chana futures rose on Tuesday on short-covering, supported by some recovery in spot prices, though supplies from the new season crop and expectations of a rise in output capped the gains.
* As of 0808 GMT, the most-active chana contract for April delivery on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was up 0.74 percent at 3,421 rupees per 100 kg.
* "The trend is down but some short-covering is seen at these levels. Intra-day prices may test resistance at 3,445 rupees," said Chowda Reddy, a senior analyst at JRG Wealth Management.
* The new season supplies have started coming in from Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Maharashtra, and are likely to rise in the coming weeks, dealers said.
* Traders and analysts expect chana prices to remain under pressure in the short term due to arrivals from the new season crop.
* In the New Delhi spot market, chana, or chickpea, rose by 7 rupees to 3,567 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Jijo Jacob)
* Says Zydus Cadila received final approval from USFDA to market levofloxacin injection
* India cenbank says banks' cash balances 4.35 trln rupees on May 29 Source text - (http://bit.ly/2suUBDY)