MUMBAI Feb 13 Indian chana futures rose on Wednesday, tracking a pick-up in spot markets at lower prices, though new season arrivals and expectations of a rise in output restricted the upside.

* As of 0823 GMT, the most-active chana contract for April delivery on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was up 0.67 percent at 3,452 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Some demand has come at lower prices from millers. Prices are expected to trade in a range because new season supplies have started and would increase in the coming weeks," said Pramod Bansal, a trader from Indore, Madhya Pradesh.

* New season supplies have started coming in from Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Maharashtra, and are likely to rise in the coming weeks, dealers said.

* Traders and analysts expect chana prices to trade range-bound in the short term due to arrivals from the new season crop.

* In the New Delhi spot market, chana, or chickpea, rose by 35 rupees to 3,600 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)