MUMBAI Feb 13 Indian chana futures rose on Wednesday, tracking a pick-up in spot markets at lower prices, though new season arrivals and expectations of a rise in output restricted the upside.
* As of 0823 GMT, the most-active chana contract for April delivery on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was up 0.67 percent at 3,452 rupees per 100 kg.
* "Some demand has come at lower prices from millers. Prices are expected to trade in a range because new season supplies have started and would increase in the coming weeks," said Pramod Bansal, a trader from Indore, Madhya Pradesh.
* New season supplies have started coming in from Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Maharashtra, and are likely to rise in the coming weeks, dealers said.
* Traders and analysts expect chana prices to trade range-bound in the short term due to arrivals from the new season crop.
* In the New Delhi spot market, chana, or chickpea, rose by 35 rupees to 3,600 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-June 01 1. Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to restricted selling from oil mills. 2. Palm olien eased due to supply pressure. 3. Castor oil moved down due to lack of export demand. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groudnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,725-1,000 0,760-1,045 0,660-0,857 0,675-0,846