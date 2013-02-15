MUMBAI Feb 15 Indian chana futures rose on Friday due to some lower-level demand in spot markets though concerns over higher imports, new season arrivals and expectations of a rise in output capped the gains.

* As of 0845 GMT, the most-active chana contract for April delivery on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was up 0.47 percent at 3,456 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Local buying has improved at lower prices but is still below expectations because arrivals are increasing from the new crop," said Nitin Taori, a trader from Khamgaon, Maharashtra.

* New season supplies have started coming in from Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Maharashtra, and are likely to rise in the coming weeks, dealers said.

* Traders and analysts expect chana prices to trade range-bound in the short term due to arrivals from the new season crop.

* In the New Delhi spot market, chana, or chickpea, rose by 15 rupees to 3,650 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Anand Basu)