MUMBAI Feb 15 Indian chana futures rose on
Friday due to some lower-level demand in spot markets though
concerns over higher imports, new season arrivals and
expectations of a rise in output capped the gains.
* As of 0845 GMT, the most-active chana contract for April
delivery on the National Commodity and Derivatives
Exchange was up 0.47 percent at 3,456 rupees per 100 kg.
* "Local buying has improved at lower prices but is still
below expectations because arrivals are increasing from the new
crop," said Nitin Taori, a trader from Khamgaon, Maharashtra.
* New season supplies have started coming in from Andhra
Pradesh, Karnataka and Maharashtra, and are likely to rise in
the coming weeks, dealers said.
* Traders and analysts expect chana prices to trade
range-bound in the short term due to arrivals from the new
season crop.
* In the New Delhi spot market, chana, or chickpea, rose by
15 rupees to 3,650 rupees per 100 kg.
