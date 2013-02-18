MUMBAI Feb 18 Indian chana futures fell on Monday due to weak spot demand amid arrivals from the new season crop, concerns over higher imports and expectations of a rise in output.

* As of 0817 GMT, the most-active chana contract for April delivery on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was down 0.98 percent at 3,427 rupees per 100 kg.

* "The trend is weak because demand is less and new season supplies are coming in to the market. The April contract may fall to 3,380 rupees," said Badruddin Khan, associate vice-president of research at Indiabulls Commodities Ltd.

* New season supplies have started coming in from Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Maharashtra, and are likely to rise in the coming weeks, dealers said.

* Traders and analysts expect chana prices to trade range-bound in the short term due to arrivals from the new season crop.

* In the New Delhi spot market, chana, or chickpea, fell by 42 rupees to 3,650 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by G.Ram Mohan)