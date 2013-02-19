MUMBAI Feb 19 Indian chana futures edged down
on Tuesday as arrivals from the new season crop and expectations
of a rise in output weighed on sentiment, though a pickup in
local demand restricted any sharp downside.
* As of 0819 GMT, the most-active chana contract for April
delivery on the National Commodity and Derivatives
Exchange was down 0.12 percent at 3,453 rupees per 100 kg.
* "The trend is still weak because of the supply season.
Arrivals are expected to increase in the coming weeks," said
Shikha Mittal, an analyst at Karvy Comtrade.
* New-season supplies have started coming in from Andhra
Pradesh, Karnataka, Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh, and are
likely to rise further, dealers said.
* Traders and analysts expect chana prices to remain
range-bound in the short term due to the new arrivals.
* In the New Delhi spot market, chana, or chickpea, edged up
13 rupees to 3,645 rupees per 100 kg.
(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)