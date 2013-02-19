MUMBAI Feb 19 Indian chana futures edged down on Tuesday as arrivals from the new season crop and expectations of a rise in output weighed on sentiment, though a pickup in local demand restricted any sharp downside.

* As of 0819 GMT, the most-active chana contract for April delivery on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was down 0.12 percent at 3,453 rupees per 100 kg.

* "The trend is still weak because of the supply season. Arrivals are expected to increase in the coming weeks," said Shikha Mittal, an analyst at Karvy Comtrade.

* New-season supplies have started coming in from Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh, and are likely to rise further, dealers said.

* Traders and analysts expect chana prices to remain range-bound in the short term due to the new arrivals.

* In the New Delhi spot market, chana, or chickpea, edged up 13 rupees to 3,645 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)