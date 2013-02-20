India's 2016/17 fiscal deficit comes in at 3.5 pct of GDP
NEW DELHI, May 31 India's fiscal deficit in the year ending in March 2017 came in at 3.5 percent of gross domestic product, in line with the budgeted estimates, data showed on Wednesday.
MUMBAI Feb 20 Indian chana futures edged up on Wednesday due to unseasonal rains in some areas which could hurt yields though a pick-up in supplies from the new season crop, weak domestic demand and expectations of a rise in output weighed on sentiment.
* As of 0922 GMT, the most-active chana contract for April delivery on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was up 0.12 percent at 3,445 rupees per 100 kg.
* "Arrivals are increasing every week but unseasonal rains at some places are restricting any sharp downside in prices. However, any major damage to the crop is unlikely," said Vedika Narvekar, a senior analyst at Angel Commodities.
* Supplies from the new crop have started coming in from Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh, and are likely to rise further, dealers said.
* Traders and analysts expect chana prices to fall with rising supplies in the spot market.
* In the New Delhi spot market, chana, or chickpea, fell 12 rupees to 3,628 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)
* Jinkosolar supplies 65MW of solar modules for energon solar in Medak, Telangana, India