MUMBAI Feb 20 Indian chana futures edged up on Wednesday due to unseasonal rains in some areas which could hurt yields though a pick-up in supplies from the new season crop, weak domestic demand and expectations of a rise in output weighed on sentiment.

* As of 0922 GMT, the most-active chana contract for April delivery on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was up 0.12 percent at 3,445 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Arrivals are increasing every week but unseasonal rains at some places are restricting any sharp downside in prices. However, any major damage to the crop is unlikely," said Vedika Narvekar, a senior analyst at Angel Commodities.

* Supplies from the new crop have started coming in from Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh, and are likely to rise further, dealers said.

* Traders and analysts expect chana prices to fall with rising supplies in the spot market.

* In the New Delhi spot market, chana, or chickpea, fell 12 rupees to 3,628 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)