MUMBAI Feb 21 Indian chana futures fell on Thursday due to a rise in supplies from the new season crop and expectations of a rise in output.

* As of 0909 GMT, the most-active chana contract for April delivery on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was down 0.46 percent at 3,452 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Arrivals are improving day by day in the spot markets. Production is estimated to be higher and this is going to keep prices under pressure," said Nitin Taori, a trader from Khamgaon, Maharashtra.

* Supplies from the new crop have started coming in from Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh, and are likely to rise further, dealers said.

* Traders and analysts expect chana prices to fall with rising supplies in the spot market.

* In the New Delhi spot market, chana, or chickpea, rose by 19 rupees to 3,650 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by G.Ram Mohan)