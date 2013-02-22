BRIEF-L&T Technology Services announces completion of Esencia acquisition
* Says completion of Esencia acquisition Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MUMBAI Feb 22 Indian chana futures edged down on Friday, tracking bearish spot markets, a rise in local supplies from the new season crop and expectations of an increase in output.
* As of 0634 GMT, the most-active chana contract for April delivery on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was down 0.12 percent at 3,440 rupees per 100 kg.
* Supplies from the new crop have started coming in from Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh, and are likely to rise further, dealers said.
* "Chana prices are expected to remain weak until March due to fresh supplies," said Shikha Mittal, an analyst at Karvy Comtrade.
* Traders and analysts expect chana prices to fall with rising supplies in spot markets.
* Mittal expects the April contract to trade in a range of 3,400-3,480 rupees intra-day.
* In the New Delhi spot market, chana, or chickpea, fell by 15 rupees to 3,635 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
