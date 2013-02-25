MUMBAI Feb 25 Indian chana futures fell on Monday due to sluggish spot demand, rising supplies from the new season crop and expectations of an increase in output.

* As of 0823 GMT, the most-active chana contract for April delivery on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was down 0.87 percent at 3,423 rupees per 100 kg.

* Supplies from the new crop have started coming in from Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh, and are likely to rise further, dealers said.

* "Demand is falling and is expected to remain weak due to fresh supplies. Chana prices are likely to trade range-bound with downside bias in the short-term," said Nitin Taori, a trader from Khamgaon, Maharashtra.

* Traders and analysts expect chana prices to fall with rising supplies in the spot markets.

* In the New Delhi spot market, chana, or chickpea, fell by 23 rupees to 3,600 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by G.Ram Mohan)