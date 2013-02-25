BRIEF-Jinkosolar supplies 65MW of solar modules for Energon solar in Medak, Telangana, India
* Jinkosolar supplies 65MW of solar modules for energon solar in Medak, Telangana, India
MUMBAI Feb 25 Indian chana futures fell on Monday due to sluggish spot demand, rising supplies from the new season crop and expectations of an increase in output.
* As of 0823 GMT, the most-active chana contract for April delivery on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was down 0.87 percent at 3,423 rupees per 100 kg.
* Supplies from the new crop have started coming in from Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh, and are likely to rise further, dealers said.
* "Demand is falling and is expected to remain weak due to fresh supplies. Chana prices are likely to trade range-bound with downside bias in the short-term," said Nitin Taori, a trader from Khamgaon, Maharashtra.
* Traders and analysts expect chana prices to fall with rising supplies in the spot markets.
* In the New Delhi spot market, chana, or chickpea, fell by 23 rupees to 3,600 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by G.Ram Mohan)
