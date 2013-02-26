MUMBAI Feb 26 Indian chana futures extended losses on Tuesday to hit their lowest level in more than a year after spot prices dropped in response to sluggish demand and rising supplies from the new season crop.

* At 0740 GMT, the key April contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was down 0.91 percent at 3,368 rupees per 100 kg, after falling to 3,359 rupees earlier, the lowest level since Feb. 9, 2012.

* Supplies from the new crop have started arriving in Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh, and are likely to rise further, dealers said.

* "New season supplies have started in most states, but demand is subdued. Higher supplies are dragging down prices," said Faiyaz Hudani, a senior research analyst at Kotak Commodity Services Ltd.

* In the New Delhi spot market, chana, or chickpea, dropped by 72 rupees to 3,517 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Jijo Jacob)