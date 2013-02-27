MUMBAI Feb 27 Indian chana futures edged up on Wednesday on some value buying though subdued demand in spot markets amid rising supplies from the new season crop and expectations of higher output restricted the upside.

* At 0838 GMT, the key April contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was up 0.30 percent at 3,357 rupees per 100 kg. It had fallen 1.53 percent in the previous session.

* Supplies from the new crop have started arriving in Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh, and are likely to rise further, dealers said.

* "Overall trend is down because of rising supplies but some bounce back could be seen from lower levels. The April contract can touch 3,370 rupees by the end of the session," said Chowda Reddy, a senior analyst at JRG Wealth Management.

* In the New Delhi spot market, chana, or chickpea, dropped by 25 rupees to 3,475 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Anand Basu)