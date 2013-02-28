MUMBAI Feb 28 Indian chana futures fell on Thursday on a pick-up in spot arrivals from the new season crop, expectations of an increase in output and concerns over higher imports.

* At 0911 GMT, the key April contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was down 0.36 percent at 3,346 rupees per 100 kg.

* Data from the farm ministry showed chana has been sown on 95.15 lakh hectares in 2012/13, compared with 91.87 hectares a year earlier.

* "Overall sentiment is weak but any sharp fall is unlikely because prices are at very low levels," said Nitin Taori, a trader from Khamgaon, Maharashtra.

* Supplies from the new crop have started arriving in Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh, and are likely to rise further, dealers said.

* India imports Chana mainly from Australia and Canada and higher availability in these countries at comparatively cheaper rates is seen boosting imports of Chana to meet the domestic shortfall, Angel Commodities said in a research note.

* In the New Delhi spot market, chana, or chickpea, rose by 58 rupees to 3,532 rupees per 100 kg on some lower-level buying. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Anand Basu)