MUMBAI, March 1 Indian chana futures bounced back from a new contract low hit earlier on Friday on short-covering, though rising spot supplies from the new season crop and expectations of an increase in output weighed on sentiment.

* At 0822 GMT, the key April contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was up 0.09 percent at 3,337 rupees per 100 kg. It had hit a contract low of 3,318 rupees earlier in the day.

* Data from the farm ministry showed chana has been sown on 95.15 lakh hectares in 2012/13, compared with 91.87 hectares a year earlier.

* "There should be some recovery in chana prices at these levels. The April contract may touch 3,355 rupees by the end of the session," said Chowda Reddy, a senior analyst at JRG Wealth Management.

* Supplies from the new crop have started arriving in Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh, and are likely to rise further, dealers said.

* India imports chana, or chickpea, mainly from Australia and Canada. Higher availability in these countries at comparatively lower rates is expected to boost imports to meet the domestic shortfall, Angel Commodities said in a research note.

* In the New Delhi spot market, chana edged down by 2.5 rupees to 3,507.5 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)