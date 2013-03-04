MUMBAI, March 4 Indian chana futures fell to a fresh contract low on Monday due to rising supplies from the new season crop amid expectations of an increase in output and subdued local demand.

* As of 0624 GMT, the key April contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was down 0.66 percent at 3,320 rupees per 100 kg after hitting a contract low of 3,311 rupees earlier in the day.

* Data from the farm ministry showed chana has been sown on 95.15 lakh hectares in 2012/13, compared with 91.87 hectares a year earlier.

* "Arrivals are increasing day by day but buying is poor because stockists are waiting for some more dips in prices," said Badruddin Khan, associate vice-president of research at Indiabulls Commodities Ltd.

* Supplies from the new crop have started arriving in Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh, and are likely to rise further, dealers said.

* In the New Delhi spot market, chana, or chickpea, fell by 48 rupees to 3,469 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by G.Ram Mohan)