MUMBAI, March 5 Indian chana futures struck a
contract low on a second straight day on Tuesday, weighed by
arrivals from the new season crop, expectations of an increase
in output and subdued local demand.
* As of 0825 GMT, the key April contract on the
National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was down 0.45
percent at 3,293 rupees per 100 kg after hitting a contract low
of 3,286 rupees earlier in the day.
* Data from the farm ministry shows chana has been sown on
9.5 million hectares in 2012/13, compared with 9.01 million
hectares a year earlier.
* "Chana prices are likely to trade weak in the short-term
because of supply pressure. Stockists are also not active in the
market as they are waiting for further dip in prices," said
Nitin Taori, a trader from Khamgaon, a key market in
Maharashtra.
* Supplies from the new crop have started arriving in Andhra
Pradesh, Karnataka, Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh, and are
likely to rise further, dealers said.
* In the New Delhi spot market, chana, or chickpea, fell by
45 rupees to 3,411 rupees per 100 kg.
