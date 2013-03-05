MUMBAI, March 5 Indian chana futures struck a contract low on a second straight day on Tuesday, weighed by arrivals from the new season crop, expectations of an increase in output and subdued local demand.

* As of 0825 GMT, the key April contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was down 0.45 percent at 3,293 rupees per 100 kg after hitting a contract low of 3,286 rupees earlier in the day.

* Data from the farm ministry shows chana has been sown on 9.5 million hectares in 2012/13, compared with 9.01 million hectares a year earlier.

* "Chana prices are likely to trade weak in the short-term because of supply pressure. Stockists are also not active in the market as they are waiting for further dip in prices," said Nitin Taori, a trader from Khamgaon, a key market in Maharashtra.

* Supplies from the new crop have started arriving in Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh, and are likely to rise further, dealers said.

* In the New Delhi spot market, chana, or chickpea, fell by 45 rupees to 3,411 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by G.Ram Mohan)