MUMBAI, March 6 Indian chana futures fell on
Wednesday due to expectations of higher output and rising
arrivals from the new season crop though some lower-level demand
in the spot market limited the downside.
* As of 0859 GMT, the key April contract on the
National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was down 0.30
percent at 3,309 rupees per 100 kg.
* Data from the farm ministry shows chana has been sown on
9.5 million hectares in 2012/13, compared with 9.01 million
hectares a year earlier.
* "Arrival pressure is weighing on sentiment, any upside
should be seen as an opportunity to sell," said an analyst from
Kotak Commodities.
* Supplies from the new crop have started arriving in Andhra
Pradesh, Karnataka, Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh, and are
likely to rise further, dealers said.
* In the New Delhi spot market, chana, or chickpea, rose by
23 rupees to 3,423 rupees per 100 kg.
