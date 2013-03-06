MUMBAI, March 6 Indian chana futures fell on Wednesday due to expectations of higher output and rising arrivals from the new season crop though some lower-level demand in the spot market limited the downside.

* As of 0859 GMT, the key April contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was down 0.30 percent at 3,309 rupees per 100 kg.

* Data from the farm ministry shows chana has been sown on 9.5 million hectares in 2012/13, compared with 9.01 million hectares a year earlier.

* "Arrival pressure is weighing on sentiment, any upside should be seen as an opportunity to sell," said an analyst from Kotak Commodities.

* Supplies from the new crop have started arriving in Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh, and are likely to rise further, dealers said.

* In the New Delhi spot market, chana, or chickpea, rose by 23 rupees to 3,423 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Anand Basu)