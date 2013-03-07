MUMBAI, March 7 Indian chana futures rose on
Thursday on value buying triggered by some improvement in the
domestic demand, though rising spot supplies and expectations of
higher output restricted the upside.
* As of 0902 GMT, the key April contract on the
National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was up 1.12 percent
at 3,346 rupees per 100 kg.
* "Domestic demand for the upcoming holi festival is
expected to gain momentum next week onwards which could limit
any major downside in price," Kotak Commodities said in a
research note.
* Supplies from the new crop have started arriving in Andhra
Pradesh, Karnataka, Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh, and are
likely to rise further, dealers said.
* In the New Delhi spot market, chana, or chickpea, rose by
14 rupees to 3,425 rupees per 100 kg.
(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by G.Ram Mohan)