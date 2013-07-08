MUMBAI, July 8 Indian chana, or chickpea, futures rose 0.5 percent on Monday on bargain buying, while a pickup in local demand also supported, though higher acreage of summer-sown pulses capped the gains.

* The August chana contract was up 0.29 percent at 3,083 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) at 0920 GMT. It had hit a contract low of 3,036 rupees in the previous session.

* "Bargain buying is seen in chana futures, but the overall trend is weak because demand is moderate and the area under summer pulses is increasing," said Chowda Reddy, a senior analyst with Inditrade Derivatives & Commodities Ltd.

* Farmers began planting summer-sown or kharif pulses well ahead of their normal schedules this season because of heavy rains. Summer-sown pulses have been planted on 1.84 million hectares as of July 5 as compared with 0.40 million hectares in the same period a year earlier, farm ministry data showed.

* Pulses like tur and urad are sown in June and harvested September onwards. Chana is a major winter-sown crop.

* India has raised support prices for the 2013/14 summer crops. The support price for tur has been raised by 450 rupees to 4,300 rupees per 100 kg, moong by 100 rupees to 4,500 rupees per 100 kg, while urad is unchanged at 4,300 rupees per 100 kg.

* Spot chana rose 30 rupees to 3,100 rupees per 100 kg in Delhi.

GUAR

Guar futures fell on hopes of an expanded area under cultivation due to the good rains, higher carry-forward stocks and weak exports.

* Sowing is progressing well in Rajasthan, the top producer, as the state has received early and ample rainfall so far in the June-to-September monsoon season.

* The October guar contract on the NCDEX fell 1.38 percent to 5,730 rupees per 100 kg.

* "The trend is bearish for the short-term. Sowing is progressing well due to the good rainfall in Rajasthan," said Reddy.

* Sowing of guar seed usually starts in the beginning of June in irrigated areas, while farmers in non-irrigated areas start sowing at the end of the month.

* Reddy expects the October contract to fall to 5,550 rupees in the short term.

* Guar seeds fell 187 rupees to 7,227 rupees at Jodhpur in Rajasthan.

* India's output of guar will rise this year as farmers increase cultivation on expectations of a good monsoon against a backdrop of attractive prices and resumption of futures trade, said traders. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)