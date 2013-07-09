MUMBAI, July 9 Indian chana, or chickpea, futures rose on Tuesday, tracking firm cues from the spot market where demand was good from stockists amid a decline in the daily supplies, though higher acreage of summer-sown pulses capped the gains.

* The August chana contract was up 1.30 percent at 3,116 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) at 0948 GMT.

* "Low arrivals at the spot market and market talks the food ministry is considering raising import duty on pulses is supporting prices," said Sudha Acharya, an analyst at Kotak Commodities.

* Spot chana rose 23 rupees to 3,123 rupees per 100 kg in Delhi.

* Farmers began planting summer-sown or kharif pulses well ahead of their normal schedules this season because of heavy rains. Summer-sown pulses have been planted on 1.84 million hectares as of July 5 as compared with 0.40 million hectares in the same period a year earlier, farm ministry data showed.

* Pulses like tur and urad are sown in June and harvested September onwards. Chana is a major winter-sown crop.

* India has raised support prices for the 2013/14 summer crops. The support price for tur has been raised by 450 rupees to 4,300 rupees per 100 kg, moong by 100 rupees to 4,500 rupees per 100 kg, while urad is unchanged at 4,300 rupees per 100 kg.

GUAR

Guar futures rose on bargain hunting after prices fell more than 3 percent in the previous session, though hopes of an increase in area under cultivation and higher carry-forward restricted the upside.

* Sowing is progressing well in Rajasthan, the top producer, as the state has received early and ample rainfall so far in the June-to-September monsoon season.

* The October guar contract on the NCDEX rose 0.71 percent to 5,700 rupees per 100 kg. It fell 3.40 percent in the previous session.

* "Sentiment is still weak in the spot market because sowing is progressing well and weather is also favourable," said Surendra Kumar Yadav, a trader from Hanumangarh, Rajasthan.

* Sowing of guar seed usually starts in the beginning of June in irrigated areas, while farmers in non-irrigated areas start sowing at the end of the month.

* Guar seeds fell 112 rupees to 7,117 rupees at Jodhpur in Rajasthan.

* India's output of guar will rise this year as farmers increase cultivation on expectations of a good monsoon against a backdrop of attractive prices and resumption of futures trade, said traders. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Anand Basu)