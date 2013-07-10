MUMBAI, July 10 Indian chana, or chickpea, futures fell on Wednesday as higher area under summer sown pulses due to conducive weather conditions weighed on sentiment, though some improvement in the local demand supported prices.

* Leading pulses cultivating states such as Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Andhra Pradesh are expected to receive good rainfall in the next 2-3 days, the India Meteorological Department said in a statement on its website.

* The August chana contract was down 0.86 percent at 3,114 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) at 0932 GMT.

* "Higher sowing of kharif pulses and favourable weather is keeping chana prices under pressure," said Vedika Narvekar, a senior analyst at Angel Commodities.

* Spot chana rose 46 rupees to 3,166 rupees per 100 kg in Delhi.

* Farmers began planting summer-sown or kharif pulses well ahead of their normal schedules this season because of heavy rains. Summer-sown pulses have been planted on 1.84 million hectares as of July 5 as compared with 0.40 million hectares in the same period a year earlier, farm ministry data showed.

* Pulses like tur and urad are sown in June and harvested September onwards. Chana is a major winter-sown crop.

* India has raised support prices for the 2013/14 summer crops. The support price for tur has been raised by 450 rupees to 4,300 rupees per 100 kg, moong by 100 rupees to 4,500 rupees per 100 kg, while urad is unchanged at 4,300 rupees per 100 kg.

GUAR

Guar futures fell as the good progress of sowing due to favourable weather conditions and higher carry-forward stocks weighed on sentiment.

* Sowing is progressing well in Rajasthan, the top producer, as the state has received early and ample rainfall so far in the June-to-September monsoon season.

* The October guar contract on the NCDEX fell 3.69 percent to 5,480 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Sowing operations are progressing well everywhere because weather is favourable and farmers are hopeful of getting better prices for their produce," said Mahesh Badani, a trader from Hanumangarh, Rajasthan.

* Sowing of guar seed usually starts in the beginning of June in irrigated areas, while farmers in non-irrigated areas start sowing at the end of the month.

* Guar seeds fell 94 rupees to 7,035 rupees at Jodhpur in Rajasthan.

* India's output of guar will rise this year as farmers increase cultivation on expectations of a good monsoon against a backdrop of attractive prices and resumption of futures trade, said traders. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Anand Basu)