MUMBAI, July 11 Indian chana, or chickpea, futures edged up on Thursday on value buying though higher area under summer sown pulses due to conducive weather conditions and subdued demand capped gains.

* The August chana contract was up 0.29 percent at 3,116 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) at 0900 GMT. It fell 7 percent between June 15 and July 10.

* "Some lower-level buying is seen in chana due to hopes of improvement in local demand in the festive season," said Chowda Reddy, a senior analyst with Inditrade Derivatives & Commodities Ltd.

* Reddy expects the August contract to touch 3,145 rupees by the end of the session.

* Farmers began planting summer-sown or kharif pulses well ahead of their normal schedules this season because of heavy rains. Summer-sown pulses have been planted on 1.84 million hectares as of July 5 as compared with 0.40 million hectares in the same period a year earlier, farm ministry data showed.

* Pulses like tur and urad are sown in June and harvested September onwards. Chana is a major winter-sown crop.

* Spot chana fell 33 rupees to 3,126 rupees per 100 kg in Delhi.

* India has raised support prices for the 2013/14 summer crops. The support price for tur has been raised by 450 rupees to 4,300 rupees per 100 kg, moong by 100 rupees to 4,500 rupees per 100 kg, while urad is unchanged at 4,300 rupees per 100 kg.

GUAR

Guar futures rose on bargain buying after the recent fall in prices while a pick-up in local demand also supported the upside.

* The October guar contract on the NCDEX rose 0.91 percent to 5,540 rupees per 100 kg. It has fallen nearly 14 percent between June 24 and July 10.

* "Demand has improved at lower prices but it is unlikely to sustain at higher levels because area under cultivation is expected to increase," said Shikharchand Dugar, a tarder from Jodhpur, Rajasthan.

* Sowing is progressing well in Rajasthan, the top producer, as the state has received early and ample rainfall so far in the June-to-September monsoon season.

* Sowing of guar seed usually starts in the beginning of June in irrigated areas, while farmers in non-irrigated areas start sowing at the end of the month.

* Higher carry-forward stocks and weak export demand are also seen weighing on sentiment, traders said.

* Guar seeds rose 130 rupees to 7,030 rupees at Jodhpur in Rajasthan.

* India's output of guar will rise this year as farmers increase cultivation on expectations of a good monsoon against a backdrop of attractive prices and resumption of futures trade, said traders. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Sunil Nair)