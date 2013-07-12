MUMBAI, July 12 Indian chana, or chickpea, futures hit a contract low on Friday as rains over leading pulses cultivating regions and higher area under summer-sown pulses weighed on sentiment.

* Chana is a rabi crop sown during the winter months in India and farmers depend on rains to moisten the land for sowing.

* The August chana contract was down 2.42 percent at 3,025 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) at 0944 GMT, after hitting a contract low of 3,023 rupees earlier in the day.

* "Rains are good everywhere and have raised hopes of better chana sowing in winter. Prices are seen trading rangebound with a negative bias in the short-term," said Vedika Narvekar, a senior analyst at Angel Commodities.

* Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh states have received good rainfall, the India Meteorological Department said in a statement on its website.

* Farmers began planting summer-sown or kharif pulses well ahead of their normal schedule this season because of heavy rains. Summer-sown pulses have been planted on 1.84 million hectares as of July 5 as compared with 0.40 million hectares in the same period a year earlier, farm ministry data showed.

* Pulses like tur and urad are sown in June and harvested September onwards. Chana is a major winter-sown crop.

* Spot chana fell 19 rupees to 3,112 rupees per 100 kg in Delhi.

* India has raised support prices for the 2013/14 summer crops. The support price for tur has been raised by 450 rupees to 4,300 rupees per 100 kg, moong by 100 rupees to 4,500 rupees per 100 kg, while urad is unchanged at 4,300 rupees per 100 kg.

GUAR

Guar futures struck a contract low on rains in Rajasthan, the top producer, higher area under cultivation and on mounting carry-forward stocks.

* October guar on the NCDEX fell 2.54 percent to 5,380 rupees per 100 kg, after having hit a contract low of 5,360 during the session.

* "Sowing is progressing well because of ample rains. The overall sowing is expected to remain higher than the previous year," said Narvekar.

* Sowing is progressing well in Rajasthan as the state has received early and ample rainfall so far in the June-to-September monsoon season.

* Sowing of guar seed usually starts in the beginning of June in irrigated areas, while farmers in non-irrigated areas start sowing at the end of the month.

* Weak export demand is also seen weighing on sentiment, traders said.

* Guar seed rose 28 rupees to 7,000 rupees at Jodhpur in Rajasthan.

* India's output of guar will rise this year as farmers increase cultivation on expectations of a good monsoon against a backdrop of attractive prices and resumption of futures trade, said traders. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Sunil Nair)