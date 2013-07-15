MUMBAI, July 15 Indian chana, or chickpea, futures rose on Monday on value buying supported by hopes of further improvement in local demand in the festive season.

* Traders and analysts expect demand to increase in the holy month of Ramadan and ahead of rakshabandhan, a local festival.

* The August chana contract was up 0.74 percent at 3,011 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) at 0935 GMT. It fell more than 9 percent between June 1 and July 13.

* "A bounce back is expected in prices. Demand from millers and retailers is expected to improve in the festive season," said Nalini Rao, an analyst at India Infoline.

* Spot chana rose 27.5 rupees to 3,077.5 rupees per 100 kg in Delhi.

* Chana is a rabi crop sown during the winter months in India and farmers depend on rains to moisten the land for sowing.

* However, higher area under kharif pulses limited the upside in prices.

* Farmers began planting summer-sown, or kharif, pulses well ahead of their normal schedule this season because of heavy rains. Summer-sown pulses have been planted on 2.59 million hectares as of July 12, compared with 1.30 million hectares in the same period a year earlier, farm ministry data showed.

* Pulses like tur and urad are sown in June and harvested from September.

* India has raised support prices for the 2013/14 summer crops. The support price for tur has been raised by 450 rupees to 4,300 rupees per 100 kg, moong by 100 rupees to 4,500 rupees per 100 kg, while support price for urad is unchanged at 4,300 rupees per 100 kg.

GUAR

Guar futures hit their maximum intra-day permissible limit on slack supplies as farmers held back supplies on hopes of better prices.

* NCDEX has launched futures contracts in guar seed and guar gum expiring in December 2013 and January 2014, effective from July 13, the exchange said in a statement on its website.

* October guar on the NCDEX rose 4 percent to 5,610 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Supplies are thin in the spot markets and this is supporting the upside in the prices. The October contract is unlikely to fall below 5,000 rupees," said Rao.

* Guar seed rose 265 rupees to 7,294 rupees at Jodhpur in Rajasthan.

* However, the good pace of sowing and weak export demand are seen capping the gains in the coming session.

* Sowing of guar seed usually starts in the beginning of June in irrigated areas, while farmers in non-irrigated areas start sowing at the end of the month.

* India's output of guar will rise this year as farmers increase cultivation on expectations of a good monsoon against a backdrop of attractive prices and resumption of futures trade, said traders. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Jijo Jacob)