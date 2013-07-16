MUMBAI, July 16 Indian chana, or chickpea, futures hit a contract low on Tuesday due to higher acreage under summer-sown pulses and favourable weather, though hopes of an improvement in the local demand are seen supporting prices from lower levels.

* Traders and analysts expect demand to rise during the holy month of Ramadan and ahead of Raksha Bandhan, a local festival.

* The August chana contract was down 1.88 percent at 2,967 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) at 0917 GMT, after hitting a contract low of 2,963 rupees earlier in the day.

* "Sowing progress is very good because weather is supportive and rains were also good. Demand is moderate but is expected to pick up in coming days," said Ramchander Solanki, a trader from Gulbarga, Karnataka.

* Chana is a rabi crop sown during the winter months in India and farmers depend on rains to moisten the land for sowing.

* Farmers began planting summer-sown, or kharif, pulses well ahead of their normal schedule this season because of heavy rains. Pulses like tur and urad are sown in June and harvested from September.

* Spot chana rose 20.5 rupees to 3,108 rupees per 100 kg in Delhi.

* India has raised support prices for the 2013/14 summer crops. The support price for tur has been raised by 450 rupees to 4,300 rupees per 100 kg, moong by 100 rupees to 4,500 rupees per 100 kg, while support price for urad is unchanged at 4,300 rupees per 100 kg.

GUAR

Guar futures fell due to higher area under cultivation on early arrival of monsoon rains while weak exports also weighed.

* October guar on the NCDEX fell 1.60 percent to 5,520 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Area under guar is expected to rise this season. Operations are going on in a good pace," said Mahendra Sonawat, a trader from Bikaner, Rajasthan.

* Guar seed fell 173 rupees to 7,150 rupees at Jodhpur in Rajasthan.

* NCDEX has launched futures contracts in guar seed and guar gum expiring in December 2013 and January 2014, effective July 13, the exchange said in a statement on its website.

* Sowing of guar seed usually starts in the beginning of June in irrigated areas, while farmers in non-irrigated areas start sowing at the end of the month.

* India's output of guar will rise this year as farmers increase cultivation on expectations of a good monsoon against a backdrop of attractive prices and resumption of futures trade, said traders. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Sunil Nair)